RMR Wealth Builders Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.79 and a 200-day moving average of $151.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 71.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.87.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

