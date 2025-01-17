Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $48.54. 1,412,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4,272.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

