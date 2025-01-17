Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 57194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Royal Helium Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.
Royal Helium Company Profile
Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
