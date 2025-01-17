RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

RTX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

