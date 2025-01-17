RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $120.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

