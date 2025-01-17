Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,805. This represents a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paul Wierbicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Paul Wierbicki sold 7,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $393,050.00.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $14.91 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
