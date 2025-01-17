Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,805. This represents a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 25th, Paul Wierbicki sold 7,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $393,050.00.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $14.91 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 656.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67,388 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $656,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

