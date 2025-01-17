RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RXO from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

NYSE RXO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.28. 395,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.52. RXO has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in RXO by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RXO by 132.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 112,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,915,000 after buying an additional 136,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RXO by 71.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 113,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

