Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.98 and traded as low as $24.98. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 400 shares.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Company Profile
since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.