Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) fell 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 591 ($7.23) and last traded at GBX 596.50 ($7.30). 1,288,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,929,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 664.50 ($8.13).

Safestore Trading Down 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 698.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 793.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

