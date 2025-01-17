Saga 24-Hour Volume Reaches $109.66 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One Saga token can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00001577 BTC on exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $180.69 million and approximately $109.66 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,528.38 or 0.99705981 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103,634.26 or 0.98853110 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,052,783,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,266,122 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,052,716,470 with 109,241,511 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.67479551 USD and is up 17.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $95,977,681.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.