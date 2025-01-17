Salvus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises 1.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after acquiring an additional 363,004 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,545,000. Marshfield Associates grew its position in NVR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,595,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,679. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $8,349.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8,623.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,835.23. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,800.00 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $125.26 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,820.00 to $9,245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $9,450.00 to $8,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,531.67.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

