Salvus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.31 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

