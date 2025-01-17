Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.94 and last traded at C$22.96, with a volume of 250865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.94.

Saputo Stock Up 0.3 %

Saputo Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.34. The company has a market cap of C$9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.63%.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

In other news, Senior Officer Leanne Cutts acquired 4,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.25 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00. Insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

