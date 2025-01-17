Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 7.9% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,461,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,702,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 122,858 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 700,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $121.52 and a 52 week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

