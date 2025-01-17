Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 35.93% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $117.06 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average of $130.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,771,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 547.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 138,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,649.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

