SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the December 15th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,466,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891,062 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 591.63% of SaverOne 2014 worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVRE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 69,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SaverOne 2014 has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

