Sawyer & Company Inc Has $282,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $160.54 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.28 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $378.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average of $169.45.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.05.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

