Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 553 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $434.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $371.36 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

