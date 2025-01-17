Saxon Interests Inc. Has $425,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,800,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,322,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $72.42 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $188,686.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,874,439.04. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $392,786.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,578.36. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,740 shares of company stock worth $7,161,294. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

