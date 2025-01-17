Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $570,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 313.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

