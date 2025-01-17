Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 26 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,404,774. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,940 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $615.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.07 and a fifty-two week high of $617.60. The stock has a market cap of $193.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $585.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

