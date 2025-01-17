Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

