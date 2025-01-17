Saxon Interests Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVXL shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Anavex Life Sciences

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.