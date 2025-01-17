Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 164.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,759 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after buying an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.