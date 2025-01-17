Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Buys 54,052 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

