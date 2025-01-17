Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Semilux International Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of SELX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 1,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,987. Semilux International has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
About Semilux International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Semilux International
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Semilux International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semilux International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.