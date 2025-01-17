Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Semilux International Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of SELX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 1,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,987. Semilux International has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

About Semilux International

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics.

