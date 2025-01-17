Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $594.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $472.11 and a 1 year high of $612.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $598.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.43. The company has a market capitalization of $513.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

