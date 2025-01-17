Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 123,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seneca Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SENEA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,042. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

