Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the December 15th total of 583,500 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,665. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SRTS

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.