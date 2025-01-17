ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Increased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $1,057.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,067.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $928.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,157.90.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,115.38. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,892.65. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,276 shares of company stock worth $20,535,115. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,071.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

