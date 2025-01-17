Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON CARR opened at GBX 129 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.63. The firm has a market cap of £121.81 million, a PE ratio of -12,900.00 and a beta of 0.81. Carr’s Group has a one year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80,000.00%.

Carr’s is an international leader in manufacturing value added products and solutions, with market leading brands and robust market positions in Agriculture and Engineering, supplying customers around the world. Carr’s operates a business model that empowers operating subsidiaries, enabling them to be competitive, agile, and effective in their individual markets whilst setting overall standards and goals.

