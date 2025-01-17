Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Drops By 25.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of AIRYY stock remained flat at $12.04 on Friday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278. Air China has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.
Air China Company Profile
