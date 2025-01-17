Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Drops By 25.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of AIRYY stock remained flat at $12.04 on Friday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278. Air China has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

