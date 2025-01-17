Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Rises By 41.0%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Bank of China Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BACHY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.3231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of China

Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.