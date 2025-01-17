Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Increases By 115.3%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the December 15th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $12.26 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $13.70.
Fuji Media Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Media
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.