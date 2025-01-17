Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Increases By 115.3%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the December 15th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $12.26 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

Fuji Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.