Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Rises By 61.5%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Glanbia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $13.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. Glanbia has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

