Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Rises By 61.5%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Glanbia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $13.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. Glanbia has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.
Glanbia Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.