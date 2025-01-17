Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Decreases By 36.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBTI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 371,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,645. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

