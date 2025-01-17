Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Declines By 55.9%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of MGRUF remained flat at $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.3 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

