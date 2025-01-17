Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Decreases By 16.9%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAD opened at $11.63 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0755 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 87.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

