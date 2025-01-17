Short Interest in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Decreases By 13.8%

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OLP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,414. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $557.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.40.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Featured Articles

