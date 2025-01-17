Short Interest in Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Drops By 28.6%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RYHTY remained flat at $12.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ryman Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

Get Ryman Healthcare alerts:

About Ryman Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.