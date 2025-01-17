Short Interest in Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Decreases By 28.5%

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sanwa Stock Performance

Sanwa stock remained flat at $15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sanwa has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

Sanwa Company Profile

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

