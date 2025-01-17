Short Interest in Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Decreases By 28.5%

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sanwa Stock Performance
Sanwa stock remained flat at $15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sanwa has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.
Sanwa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sanwa
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sanwa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanwa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.