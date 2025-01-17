Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Drops By 21.1%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Security National Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Security National Financial has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 296,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Security National Financial by 43.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Security National Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

