Short Interest in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Declines By 17.6%

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 82,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SHF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHFS opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SHF has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29.
About SHF
