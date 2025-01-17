Short Interest in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Declines By 17.6%

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 82,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SHF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHFS opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SHF has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Get SHF alerts:

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.