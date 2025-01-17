Short Interest in SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Grows By 45.3%

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPCX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 677. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $23.99.

Get SPAC and New Issue ETF alerts:

SPAC and New Issue ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Company Profile

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.