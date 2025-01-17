Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Rises By 77.0%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the December 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
TEI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.23. 118,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,610. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
