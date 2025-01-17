Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Grows By 26.1%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,558,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 1,235,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.2 days.
WFSTF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.52.
