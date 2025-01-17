Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Grows By 26.1%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,558,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 1,235,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.2 days.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

WFSTF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

