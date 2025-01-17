Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

