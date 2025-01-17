Sicart Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.