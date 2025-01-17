Sicart Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of KO opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.
Insider Activity
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
