SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 69,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 265,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.96.

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

