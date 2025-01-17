Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 502,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 628.8 days.
Signify Price Performance
SFFYF remained flat at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Signify has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $32.14.
Signify Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signify
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.