Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 502,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 628.8 days.

SFFYF remained flat at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Signify has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $32.14.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

